Whips take one game semifinal lead after sweeping Carman

The Winkler Whips have taken a one game lead in the Border Baseball League semifinals after sweeping the Carman Cardinals in the previous round.

The Whips beat the Morden Mohawks 6-5 on Aug. 5 to kick off the round.

To finish off the previous series, the Whips won game three, 7-3 on July 28 after winning the first two of the best of five 11-1 and 7-5.

League awards were also presented.

Winkler’s Travis Friesen was named the Batting Champion with a .525 average. He also won the Cy Young with a 3-0 record, 2 saves and a .97 ERA.

Joining Friesen on the list of first team all-stars from the Winkler Whips are Pete Fehr and Bill Fehr.

The Mohawks vs. Whips semifinals will continue Aug. 6 in Winkler and Aug. 13 in Morden. Games four and five if necessary will be played in Winkler Aug. 14 and in Morden, Aug. 16.

The Pilot Mound Pilots have taken a one game lead in the other semifinal with a 5-4 win over the Cartwright Twins.