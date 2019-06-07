Whips 2-2 after early season games

The Winkler Whips ran into a red hot Pilot Mound Pilots team May 31 in Winkler, who handed them their second loss of the season.

The teams were tied at 9 after three innings, but a strong offensive push by Pilot Mound put them on top 16-10, thanks to a final inning of four runs.

The Pilots remain unbeaten at 3-0 this season in first place.

The Whips went on to dominate Clearwater June 2, 12-3 and came up just short to the Cartwright Twins 7-6 the same day.

After weekend action the Winkler Whips find themselves in sixth place in the nine team Border Baseball League with a 2-2 record.

The parity of the league is apparent this season as every team has already won at least one game. Only Pilot Mound has yet to suffer a loss.

Winkler will spend some time on the road, visiting the fifth place 1-1 Killarney Lakers June 7 and the third place 1-1 Carman Cardinals June 11 before returning home June 14 to host the seventh place 1-2 Altona Bisons.