WAC to host "The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones"

Winkler Arts & Culture will present The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones on Nov. 10.

The show, featuring musical tributes performed by local and regional artists, is back by popular demand.

“We did it three years ago in 2015, through Winkler Arts & Culture as well,” organizer Stephen Dueck said. “We just felt that there was a lot of positive reaction to the last show we did.”

“People seem to like those two bands,” he added.

While some of the performers are the same as three years ago, many are new including bands of high school students from both Altona and Winkler.

Musical tributes are performed by Reckless Tram & the Frying Pan, Jenessa Kehler, The 7 UPs, Frank MacLean & Jayme Giesbrecht with the New Originals, BK & the Bad Habits with Steve Keys, Caleb Vallelly Band, Bill Dowling & the Even Breaks and more.

Dueck said the idea for this concert was embraced by musicians.

“They love it,” he said. “Most musicians love playing this music. It’s hard to find venues to play music like this.”

Both bands have lengthy song books, and Dueck said people attending the show should expect variety.

“Some bands will play the music fairly similar to how it was recorded, but others will take their own spin on it,” he said.

The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones will take place at 7 p.m., Nov. 10 at the P.W. Enns Centennial Concert Hall.

Tickets are $20 and can be found by following the links at winklerarts.com.