The 12th annual Visit the Villages Tractor Trek took place July 13, and organizers were pleased with the turnout.

The event featured 46 drivers and tractors travelling across part of southern Manitoba. The event raised funds that support mental health recovery programs for individuals living in the Southern Health region, supplied by Eden Mental Health.

Drivers competed for awards such as smoothest running, best self-restored, best restored and quietest running tractor. This year’s event took trekkers through villages and locations such as Reinland (where it started and ended), Blumenfeld, Osterwick, the Mountain City Cairn, Stanley Park, Glencross and Neuenburg.

Eden CEO Kym Kaufmann got behind the wheel of a tractor to take part in the event. Born and raised in the city, she admitted it took some practice.

“Over the last several weeks I worked with one of our staff over at Eden, his name is Ed and he’s been so patient with me to teach me how to drive this tractor,” she said. “We started out in the parking lot and the green space… and then I headed out back behind the mental health centre.”

Kaufmann got her first road experience only days before the event on Saturday.

When she’s asked about her experience, Kaufmann refers to her former last name. “My maiden name is Farmer,” she said. “But it’s by name, not occupation.”

Kaufmann was driving a 1951 Massey Ferguson 135 owned by Eden Mental Health Centre.

She said she was happy to be a part of Tractor Trek.

“Today it’s really neat to see generations of people coming together to support this event and ultimately to support our organization,” she said.

Kaufmann has participated in other events hosted by the Eden Foundation.

“I just thought it’s a great way to show my support for those that support us and what better way to do it then to tackle something that I’m not comfortable with,” she said. “I’ve been there to support our other Foundation events but that’s easy… this was something I needed to learn a new skill in order to do.”

Armin Ens came up with the idea for the original Tractor Trek and continues to lead the group in his 1948 Ford Tractor.

“It’s gone beyond expectations,” he said. “Initially Eden was 40 years old so we said we wanted 40 tractors that were 40 years or older to run for 40 kms to raise $40,000. We’ve raised $40,000 (or more) every year.”

The number of tractors has ranged from 28-64 over the years and like the formation of Eden Health Care Services, it remains grassroots.

Ens said that’s why their theme is to visit the villages, where the roots for Eden Health Care began.

Over the years the trek has gone through 35-40 villages.

He said it continues to be successful because people enjoy it. “They just love driving the tractors,” he said. “We tried doing some tractor Olympics and slow races and stuff like that and we found out they just like to drive.”

“The last few years we’ve added quite a few miles to it,” he added. “We used to do about 25 miles, now we’re doing 45 to 50 miles.”

The Ford he drives at the head of the trek is special to him.

“My dad bought it brand new in 1948,” he said. “I learned to drive with it when I was eight years old and it’s still my favourite tractor.”

The tractor was used for plowing, haying and other farm uses.

It sold for less than $1,000 brand new. “The paint job alone cost me $4,500,” he said.

Ens said they appreciate the reasons for the success of the event.

“We’ve had very generous supporters and we are very grateful for that,” he said, adding they’re thankful for the safety record as well.

“To us that’s very important,” he said. “We’ve been blessed in support, in protection and with good weather.”