Vice Principal appointed

Mary-Anna Aaldyk-Doerksen has been appointed to the 25% term Vice Principal position at Winkler Elementary School.

This appointment will be effective from September 3, 2019 – June 30, 2020.

Mary-Anna graduated from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Education Degree in 1989. She currently serves the division as a Resource Teacher at Winkler Elementary School.

Mary-Anna has been with Garden Valley School Division for 17 years where she has taught Grades 3, 6, 7 and 8 along with Human Ecology.

Mary-Anna’s vast experience will be valued in this new appointment.

Mary-Anna’s educational philosophy belief, in part, states that “collaboration with the whole team is important. Teachers, parents, students, and support personnel all help to ensure that the best opportunities are provided for all students”. She goes on to say “relationships with all students is KEY. Look them in the eyes. Say their name. Show that you value them and their opinions”.

Mary-Anna and her family currently reside in Winkler. Mary-Anna is married to Garth Doerksen and together they are entering the next stage of life as their last child graduates from high school and all three children are on to exploring new adventures. Mary-Anna is looking forward to supporting and serving the WES community.