United Way Winkler presents grants

Twenty non-profits were the beneficiaries of $500 grants after the Winkler and District United Way distributed $10,000 on Feb. 27.

The funds represented the proceeds from the United Way’s 2018/19 campaign, one that included donation drop off points, online giving and payroll deductions from participating business and staff.

It was a different campaign for the organizations that went through some major changes including a brand new board.

“In October we started meeting to even get enough board members and than it was a very quick ‘we need to have a campaign and kickoff to show the community that we’re still here’,” President Kim Nelson said. “It was a smaller scale campaign than what Winkler United Way has done in the past but we’re excited for the new events that we’re planning for the future.”

Nelson said they’re pleased to be able to help out, albeit on a smaller scale. “It’s exciting to be able to support local non-profit agencies,” she said.

The United Way is planning for their 2019-2020 kickoff and will host events in the months ahead.

“Our goal is to have more of a community presence and to be at more events or host events so that people can remember United Way not just at kickoff time in September, but all year,” she said.

The Bunker was one organization to get a grant. Executive Director Kevin Hildebrand said at this time of year especially, getting the grant means a lot.

“Donations for us are really low at this time of year so it’s really helpful that at this time of year United Way comes forward and gives us a donation,” he said.

Hildebrand said he was pleased to see the United Way continue, and said they’re important to the community for more than the money they raise.

“There’s so much other stuff they do for the community, for the nonprofit organizations,” he said. “I’m really glad they were able to keep this all going.”

Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre Executive Director Linda Marek agreed and said the support they receive from United Way makes a big difference.

“It makes a difference for us because we are a fairly small organization,” she said. “We don’t fundraise across the country or anything like that so local support really does make a difference for us.”

Marek said she’s excited to see what the year of change and restructuring has meant to the organization.

“Hopefully we can be supportive of their projects and fundraising going ahead as well because really it’s about working together for the good of our community,” she said.

This year’s United Way recipients include:

• Alzheimer Society of Manitoba

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Pembina Valley

• Canadian Diabetic Society

• Canadian National Institute for the Blind

• Canadian Red Cross

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Manitoba

• Eden Health Care Services

• Gateway Resources

• Heart and Stroke Foundation

• Mennonite Central Committee

• Northland Childcare Centre

• Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre

• Salem Home

• South Central Cancer Resource Centre

• South Central Committee on Family Violence (Genesis House)

• The Bunker

• Winkler and District Food Cupboard

• Winkler Bible Camp

• Winkler Day Care Centre

• Winkler Senior Centre

The Winkler and District United Way has supported local charities, programs and projects for over 50 years. To learn more go to unitedwaywinkler.com.