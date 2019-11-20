United Way to host Skate With Santa

The Winkler and District United Way has raised $15,000 so far for the 2019/2020 campaign.

And while the board of directors are pleased with the donations so far, there’s still more time to give.

“We’d like to thank every single person and business owner who took a moment to give this fall,” board president Kim Nelson said. “Every donation – no matter the size – will help non-profit agencies in our community continue to provide vital programs and services to our friends and neighbours.”

September was United Way Month, and volunteers went into the community to connect with donors.

They hosted donation tables at the Winkler Senior Centre, Winkler Co-op and a Winkler Flyers Game.

Board members also made the rounds with doughnuts to spread awareness and thank corporate donors for their support.

Coming up, they will host their very first Skate With Santa event on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 12-2 p.m. at the Winkler Arena. Free skating, hot chocolate, treats and the chance to skate with the Winkler Flyers will make the event special.

Donations are also being accepted well into the new year.

Online donations can be made at unitedwaywinkler.com. Cheques can be mailed to Winkler and District United Way, Box 1528, Winkler, MB, R6W 4B4.