United Way joins forces to launch campaign

Two United Way organizations joined forces for the first time ever to launch their respective 2019 fundraising campaigns.

The United Way of Morden & District and the Winkler and District United Way hosted a joint launch, Sept. 5 at Access Credit Union offices. They also accepted a cheque for $5,000 from ACU which will be split between the two agencies.

Both Winkler and District United Way president Kim Nelson and Morden and District United Way president Alex Fedorchuk said while donations are still made to each individual United Way, it made sense to launch the campaign together.

“I think that regionally we support a number of the same local organizations and I think the more hands, the better the outcome,” Nelson said. “We want to work together and just continue to promote the Pembina Valley.”

“It only makes sense to pool our resources and be more efficient,” Fedorchuk said.

Both organizations are 100 per cent volunteer run, which means every dollar that’s donated goes directly to the agencies they support.

Grant applications are available online at both agencies websites and they encourage organizations to apply.

“There are agencies out there who have never applied, who probably have never thought of applying, don’t know how to apply,” Fedorchuk said. “We’d encourage those people to get in touch with us.”

Donations can be made at Winkler or Morden locations of Access Credit Union as well, and for the first time, tax receipts will be given out immediately.

“Having business support is huge,” Nelson said of Access Credit Union. “That’s how we get a lot of our funds to be able to support the community agencies.”

“Wonderful neighbours, wonderful supporters, we just can’t thank ACU enough,” Fedorchuk added.

Chris Hildebrand, Regional Manager Central with Access Credit Union, said they’re pleased to help the local United Way.

“The United Way has such a longstanding tradition of giving back in all the communities that we serve, that we really believe in this organization ,” she said. “The passion that they have for the organizations that they support is just really outstanding.”

In addition to processing donations for United Way, Access Credit Union can also set up automatic transfers for those who want to give throughout the year.

Winkler donors can also stop by the manned donation tables at the Winkler Flyers game on Sept. 13, the Winkler Senior Waffle Breakfast on Thursday, Sept. 19, or the Winkler Co-op grocery store on Sept. 20 and Sept. 27 from 1-9 p.m.

Donations can also be dropped off at Winkler Co-op food store, the Winkler Senior Centre, Gateway Resources, and at the City of Winkler. Donations can be made online at unitedwaywinkler.com, or cheques can be mailed to Winkler and District United Way, Box 1528, Winkler, MB, R6W 4B4.

Morden and area residents will receive a brochure in the mail in the coming weeks. Many local businesses are also involved through the United Way’s payroll deduction program. Online donations can be made at unitedwaymorden.com. Cheques can be mailed to United Way of Morden and District, Box 758, Morden, MB, R6M 1A7.

The 2019/20 recipients will be selected after grand applications close, Oct. 31.