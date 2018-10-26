Two words that change everything: “I’m pregnant”

“I’m pregnant.” These are two words that have one of the biggest impact on a human life, and your reaction to those words can shape the future.

That was part of the message Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre Executive Director Linda Marek shared with attendees at the Winkler Chamber of Commerce annual small business week luncheon.

“A guy’s response to the words ‘I’m pregnant’, are the single most influential factor in what she will decide to do with that baby,” Marek explained. “If you’re a parent, your reaction to your child saying… ‘I’m pregnant’… your response will stay with them for the rest of their life and will impact the trajectory of the relationship with your child and potentially your grandchildren. Please choose your words wisely.”

The Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre was one of the special guests at the banquet. Marek spoke about the services the organization that has called Winkler home for over 30 years provides.

The Pregnancy Care Centre relies solely on donations. “The centre was founded and continues to operate as a faith based organization, and that means every one on our team gives their time, energy and talent because of shared values, common beliefs, and a desire to serve…,” she said. “We see anyone and everyone, no matter what they believe and regardless of what situation they find themselves in.”

Last year the centre saw 135 different people, and about 100 so far in 2018. Marek said the vast majority are women between the ages of 13 and 30.

She told the crowd that she understands people don’t necessarily like discussing these issues.

“It might not be easy to accept those things are happening in our community,” she said. “Teen pregnancy, multiple sexual partners, girls or young women being kicked out of their homes by parents or a partner simply because they’re pregnant, and the immense pressure in our culture to have an abortion.”

“You may see them as moral issues, social problems, legal matters, health concerns, a faith issue, or maybe it’s a personal thing that you never talk about outside the home,” she added.

Marek said there’s a simple reason they do what they do.

“We believe that each person has value and worth, that everyone deserves care and support and that all people should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of their circumstances,” she said. “We do all this because we want to encourage a culture of life.”

Marek said they empower women to make decisions. “They can take a pregnancy test at the centre and receive information about their options: becoming a parent, choosing a family through adoption, or ending the pregnancy through abortion,” she said. “Some women are being pressured one way or another, some have no idea what they want to do… others come knowing what they want to do but their partner or parents are not supportive.”

Marek said it’s not up to the centre to tell people what to do.

“We believe that while each person has value and worth, they also have free will and that’s why we cannot, we do not, and we will not make decisions for her,” she said. “It truly is her choice to make, because it is her own cup to bear, good or bad.”

Marek said they bring a singular approach to all interactions.

“We value truth and love and bring that to every conversation,” she said. “We want people to know that they’re cared for…”

The Pregnancy Care Centre also assists with supplies for families by giving them a baby supply hamper.

“For some women there will be no baby shower, there is no celebration of this…” she said. “We want to affirm her choice and bless her…”

They also offer post-abortion grief support. “For some women, their termination initially brought relief, but over time that has turned to regret for them,” she said.