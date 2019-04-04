Triple E wins Community Builder Award

A local manufacturer of travel trailers will be receiving an award from the Winkler & District Chamber of Commerce at the P.W. Enns Business Awards.

Triple E Canada Ltd. won the Community Builder Award, recognizing a company that balances growth of their business with contributing to growing the community.

“It’s an honour to be selected,” vice-president and general manager Ryan Elias said. “It’s nice to be recognized for that.”

Elias said supporting the community is one of the most important principles to Triple E. “Without the community we can’t do what we do,” he said. “Giving back to the community we feel is an integral part of our beliefs. Without this community we wouldn’t be where we are, we need employees, we need volunteers, we need the whole community to build the support for us to grow alongside the community.”

Triple E started in 1965 by Elias’ great-grandfather and his two sons-in-law.

“They had a plumbing and heating shop at the time, and they wanted to find winter employment for the staff,” Elias said. “P.W. [Enns] came home from a missions trip with the idea that they could build travel trailers in the winter and provide employment for his employees at the time.”

Over 50 years later, Elias said that desire to provide employment to the community remains. “The community has been an integral part of our success,” he said. “First and foremost are our employees. We’re not able to give back to the community if we don’t have a successful business. To operate and sell your products to the world is priority one, to be able to produce profitability to be able to give back.”

Elias said Triple E owes their success to the hard work and commitment of employees.

Triple E Canada Ltd. employs around 800 people, which includes Lode King Industries.

Elias and his brothers are the fourth generation to work in the business, and said the award provides motivation to keep up the work done by past generations.

“You look back and see our forefathers and their commitment to the community, it puts a lot of weight on our shoulders to continue that,” he said. “It’s a priority for us, to continue to invest in the community the way we have going into the future.”

Elias said the needs of the community are always changing as the make-up of the people living in Winkler change.

Elias said the awards and the gala serve as encouragement to the business community as a whole. “I enjoy attending this event even when not getting an award,” he said. “Just to see what Winkler is all about and the inner workings of the business community that drive the local economy. It spotlights the businesses that are going out of their way and doing a good job in what they do.”

“It’s a good thing for the business community and it’s an inspiration to others,” he added.

Triple E will be receiving their award at the P.W. Enns Business Awards Gala on April 4.