Treasures from Dr. C.W. Wiebe

Dr. C.W. Wiebe has been called “A Beloved Physician” by author Mavis Reimer and he certainly has been that for many people whether in the field of medicine, politics, education or etc. We, at the Winkler Heritage Museum are certainly grateful for the number of Dr. Wiebe’s personal items that have come back to us because ‘they really belonged in Winkler!’

The chest with the many narrow drawers that once stored Dr. Wiebe’s personal records were donated by Dave and Margaret Penner in 2011 when the Museum was first started. Mary Friesen, long time receptionist at the Winkler Clinic remembered it well when she first saw it in the museum. This item was stored by the doctor’s niece Marjorie, and husband Jerry Hildebrand, for many years until it could be displayed publicly in our museum.

Dr. Wiebe gave his ‘last’ black traditional doctor’s bag to his granddaughter Barbara Kirby, in 1996 when she visited him and she had just found out that she had passed the test to become a registered nurse in California. She mailed it to Marilyn Striemer in 2012 with instructions to be placed in the museum in Winkler.

Norman and Elva Blatz purchased Dr. Wiebe’s greenish leather office chair years ago at a second-hand shop in Winkler, which was run by Gary Jackman of Plum Coulee. They had it professionally restored with black leather, but using the same brass nail heads, which were put back into their original holes. The furniture restorer dated the wood back to 1945, the war years. The chair came to the Museum in 2016 when the Blatz’s downsized to condo living.

The vision tester and glasses with the magnifier were given to Margaret (Derksen) Malinouski by Dr. Wiebe in 1971 when she worked in the Winkler Clinic. On a personal note; I’ve been told that it was Dr. Wiebe who ushered me into this world one cold October day in the dirty thirties when my family lived on a farm near Horndean, Manitoba. He also was my mother’s (Mary (Dueck) Blatz, 1899-1978) Grade 8 school teacher in Schoenthal, near Altona. As a result, she was invited to his wedding in 1916. Their wedding invitation is in the Winkler Heritage Archives. Dr. Wiebe taught in the Kane Consolidated School in the months of May and June of 1921, the first year of the school’s operation. I believe he taught the grades from 1-10. This is the same brick school building where I had my first eleven years of education.

Dora Hildebrand, Winkler Heritage Society

