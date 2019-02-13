Trailblazers host Speech Night
The Winkler TrailBlazers 4-H Club hosted Speech Night Feb. 8, with 18 members competing to move on to regionals.
Members spoke on a variety of topics including horses, art, plants, chocolate, camp, and after school plans.
4-H leaders Sarah Wiebe and Jenn Klassen said the event is important.
“As part of the Manitoba 4-H program, one of their key elements is producing community leaders and through that we have this speech competition,” Wiebe said.
“It helps them get over their fears of being in front of a crowd,” Klassen added. “We’ve seen them take notes from judges from other years and make changes and improve.”
The regionals will take place March 9 in Morden, with provincial competition to take place April 27 in Portage.
Winners of provincials also have the opportunity to go to nationals.
Winners
Cloverbud speech: Brittany Peters
Junior Speech: Alishia Klassen
Intermediate Speech: Sophia Bueckert
Senior Speech: Meghan Sandercock
Adult Speech; Pollyanna Wiebe
Junior 1 Person Visual: Gracie Wiebe
Intermediate 1 person visual: Hailey Klassen
Intermediate 2 Person visual: Brooklyn Ham and Teagan Klassen
