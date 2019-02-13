Trailblazers host Speech Night

The Winkler TrailBlazers 4-H Club hosted Speech Night Feb. 8, with 18 members competing to move on to regionals.

Members spoke on a variety of topics including horses, art, plants, chocolate, camp, and after school plans.

4-H leaders Sarah Wiebe and Jenn Klassen said the event is important.

“As part of the Manitoba 4-H program, one of their key elements is producing community leaders and through that we have this speech competition,” Wiebe said.

“It helps them get over their fears of being in front of a crowd,” Klassen added. “We’ve seen them take notes from judges from other years and make changes and improve.”

The regionals will take place March 9 in Morden, with provincial competition to take place April 27 in Portage.

Winners of provincials also have the opportunity to go to nationals.

Winners

Cloverbud speech: Brittany Peters

Junior Speech: Alishia Klassen

Intermediate Speech: Sophia Bueckert

Senior Speech: Meghan Sandercock

Adult Speech; Pollyanna Wiebe

Junior 1 Person Visual: Gracie Wiebe

Intermediate 1 person visual: Hailey Klassen

Intermediate 2 Person visual: Brooklyn Ham and Teagan Klassen