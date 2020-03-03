Tough year financially for Pregnancy Care Centre

Although the Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre (PVPCC) gained dozens of new clients last year, 2019 was a tough year financially for the organization.

Recently the Centre’s board of directors held its 2019 Annual General Meeting. While reviewing programs and services, as well as assessing the finances, it was a valuable opportunity to consider what challenges and opportunities the year had while also planning for what 2020 might bring.

The 2019 budget anticipated a small deficit, but the final numbers indicated a $12,000 shortfall.

“We know there are some economic challenges in the region so this was not entirely surprising. We have some fixed expenses, so there is no wiggle room in some parts of the budget,” says Linda Marek, Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre executive director. “For the 2020 year we have reduced our marketing and training sections to try balancing things out. We are so thankful for those folks who have found a way to support this local mission on a monthly or annual basis – businesses, families, churches and places like United Way – they make a huge difference and we are so grateful.”

Throughout 2019 there was a range of needs presented by the Centre’s clients – the vast majority being women – though some men accessed supports as well. The age range spanned a few decades but the commonality is that women, men, couples and families are impacted by the possibility or reality of pregnancy, whether it’s planned, unexpected or most commonly for clients unexpectedly complicated.

In 2019 between both the Winkler and Morden locations:

-over 100 different women and men came for help

-approximately 40 new clients

-over 900 volunteer hours

-3000+ total client connections

Most people came to the Centre for:

-pregnancy options information

-prenatal/childbirth education

-parenting education and support

-abortion grief support

-baby items like diapers and formula

-pregnancy tests

“The joy we see on their faces when someone brings in their baby, and the desperation we hear in their voice they call in – this is what inspires us to keep going,” adds Marek. “Each situation has its unique challenges, but every client has strengths and a huge capacity to love and mature and grow through the difficulty. It is a privilege to connect with each person and walk with them during and after their pregnancy or parenting experiences.”

Currently the Pregnancy Care Centre is launching prenatal learning sessions and planning for its upcoming annual banquet. The organization’s annual banquet will take place April 17 at 6:30 p.m., at Winkler’s Days Inn Conference Centre. Tickets are $20 – see pvpcc.com or call 204-325-7900 to reserve a spot.