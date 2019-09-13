Touch a Truck event hosted in Reinfeld

Reinfeld was the place to be Sept. 7 as Pembina Valley Events hosted a Touch a Truck and Artisan Alley.

Pembina Valley Events Owner Gina DiClemente said it was a great event, despite the absence of fire trucks from Winkler Fire Department which didn’t attend as planned.

“It was great to see the community kids enjoying the event,” DiClemente said.

This will be more than a one time event, and DiClemente said they’ve already had people approaching them with different equipment they’re offering to have on hand.

“We are excited to build upon it and make it bigger for next year,” she said. “We would like to thank Garden Valley Equipment and Avenue Polaris for supplying items for the Touch A Truck.”

Mary Sullivant of Altona was one of the attendees.

“We travelled from Altona for the event, our four-year-old is obsessed with all things trucks and was so excited for each thing he got to touch and sit in,” she said. “Our son had a great time. We will definitely be back next year. “