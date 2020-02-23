Total team effort lifts Flyers to victory over Wolverines

The Orange and Black enacted a little bit of revenge on the Waywayseecappo Wolverines on Saturday night, with a 5-1 victory in the second half of their weekend double header. Winkler got goals from five different skaters and Jayden McCarthy led the way with three assists to help put the Flyers back in the win column.

After coming up one goal short in their 3-2 loss to the Wolverines on Friday night, the Flyers welcomed Wayway back to the Winkler Rec Complex for their final meeting of the regular season. Just like they did on Friday, the Flyers got off to a good start as they pushed the pace right from the opening faceoff and opened the scoring with just under five minutes left in the period.

The first goal came off the rush, when Ian Tookenay finished off a great pass from defenseman Drake Burgin and the Flyers had a 1-0 lead. As that goal was being announced, Kyle Lamoureux walked the puck along the blueline and fired a shot through a crowd to double the Flyers’ lead to 2-0. Grady Lane picked up the assist. After scoring just one goal in his first 44 games of the season, Lamoureux has now scored three times in his last four games. Tookenay’s goal and Lamoureux’s goal came just 19 seconds apart.

Still in front by two goals entering the middle frame, the Flyers added to their total in the opening two minutes of the second with a good hard working goal by Sulivan Shortreed. Jaden Townsend and Jayden McCarthy picked up the assists on Shortreed’s team leading 29th goal of the year. Later in the period, the Wolverines found the back of the net on the power play and the Flyers carried a 3-1 lead into the third.

Winkler put the game away in the third period as they struck for another quick goal to start the final frame. This time it was Jackson Arpin and Eric Fawkes assisting on Carson Pawlenchuk’s 11th goal of the campaign. Then with just under four minutes left in the game, Drake Burgin’s shot from the point found the target on the power-play and Winkler was firmly in front 5-1. Carson Pawlenchuk earned his second point of the period with an assist and Jayden McCarthy also wracked up his third helper of the game.

Dorrin Luding earned his 26th win of the year in goal for the Flyers, making 33 saves on the 34 shots that came his way. The Flyers outshot the Wolverines 37-34 overall. Winkler went 1-for-4 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

It was an entertaining game from start to finish for the nearly 1000 fans in attendance. Plenty of goals, hits and a pair of spirited fights kept the crowd engaged throughout the night.

The Flyers (37-17-5) will enjoy a week off as they prepare for their final game of the regular season, which will go Saturday against the Selkirk Steelers. Puck drop at the Winkler Recreation Complex is 7:30 p.m.

-Matt Friesen