Tornado Hunter comes to Winkler

Chris Chittick of the show Tornado Hunters was in Winkler April 10, but it wasn’t because of weather conditions.

Chittick spoke to local schools in Winkler and Morden about storm safety and the science behind tornados, before showing off his special storm chasing F-150 at Hometown Service at a barbecue raising funds for The Bunker.

Chittick said the storm chasing season has already started in the states and admitted he’s itching to get going.

“That’s a sore subject because I should be down there,” he said with a laugh. “We’re hitting the road next week.”

Chittick has been storm chasing since 1998 and said the variety in the job keeps him going 21 years later.

“Every day is different, from the storm to the people you meet to the area you’re chasing,” he said. “Picking a place in the middle of nowhere, where I think there’s going to be a tornado and having that come true… that’s a big pat on the back.”

The Regina man has spent storm seasons travelling through tornado alley, and said each season is different.

“Every season it seems like there’s a different hot spot, it switches up every year,” he said. “We’re traversing Mexico to Canada and the Rockies to the Mississippi all year long.”

It was Chittick’s truck that took centre stage at the Ford dealership in Winkler. The F-150 is in Chittick’s words “kind of like a Baja truck,” so it can go off road if necessary. The truck has a lift kit, off road suspension, bigger beefier tires and an external roll cage.

“I’ve had a lot of vehicles in my 21 years of storm chasing from being wrecked to being totalled by the storm,” he said. “The number one thing is the exterior spray on it, because our biggest issue is not the tornado itself, it’s all the fine debris. It keeps us safe to an extent.”

It’s also a far cry from Chittick’s very first storm chasing vehicle, a 1982 Buick Electra.

Chittick also carries camera equipment, mapping software and real-time radar. “That’s all we need,” he said.

A day of storm chasing takes lots of ground work. Chittick said they hit the road around noon, and than monitor the radar and predict where storms will be. “We always look in front of the storm,” he said.

Storms usually begin firing around 4 p.m. and tornados are generally hitting the ground between 5 and 8 p.m. “We want that storm to move into a favourable environment, so we’re always monitoring surface (conditions) in front of the storm,” he said.

After all those years, Chittick said he doesn’t get scared, only curious.

“Call it ‘I have a screw loose’, but I don’t get scared anymore,” he said.

Hometown Service Sales Manager Brian Derksen said Ford is one of Chittick’s sponsors, and they jumped at the opportunity to bring him to Winkler.

“It’s something that a lot of people don’t really have the opportunity to see,” he said of Chittick’s truck.

The opportunity to add some school visits and raise money for charity was also part of the allure.

“We’re able to tie it in with an event here, where people can come out, have fun and see the truck, but then also bring him to two schools today where he did presentations to students,” he said.

“We thought this would be a good time to do some fundraising for a local organization and we thought of The Bunker and talked to them to see if they wanted to put on a barbecue here,” he added.

For more information go to tornadohunters.com.