Three decades of water under the bridge

Pembina Valley Conservation District will kick off 2020 with a new name. As of Jan. 1, they will change their name to the Pembina Valley Watershed District and realign boundaries to reflect watershed boundaries.

The new organization will be governed by the amended Conservation Districts Act.

That announcement came as part of the annual general meeting held Nov. 20.

The AGM was also a walk down memory lane and a celebration of sorts of success in soil and water conservation, wildlife conservation and public education, all working toward a goal of creating healthy and sustainable watersheds.

Pembina Valley Conservation District has been engaged in this work for 30 years.

“The PVCD met this week to review the work that has been done over the past 30 plus years and reflect on the past, present, and future of conservation and watershed activities,” PVCD Manager Cliff Greenfield said. “It has been an active and productive 30 years starting in 1989.”

The development of the organization was brought on by the drought of the 1980’s and was driven by municipalities and the province.

“Local municipalities thought that through a Conservation District the surface water could be better managed,” he said. “Since then the District has worked to meet the challenges of both too wet and too dry conditions.”

Greenfield said the organization continues to be important.

“Climate models predict even more tumultuous and changeable weather for this region with more extremes expected,” he said. “This year may be a harbinger of the future with both drought and excess moisture hampering agricultural production. The Conservation District has worked on issues where there is a conflict between people and the environment and this will continue.”