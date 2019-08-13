Threat shared online not real police say

Winkler Police issued a press release Aug. 10 after allegations of a looming shooting began to spread on social media.

The post, shared on Facebook identified a male in a specific job at Superstore, claiming he was let go and made threats.

“… said he was coming back today to shoot up the place, he was arrested yesterday but they had to let him go,” the posting said. “Apparently security is pretty tight there today… lots of guys dressed in black at every door.”

While police said there was no danger, they shared what could have been the source of the rumour.

On Aug. 6, police were made aware of serious threats made by an adult male to commit acts of violence this weekend at what they called a “local business in Winkler”.

“Members of the Winkler Police Service acted immediately by arresting the suspect and conducting a thorough investigation into the threatening comments,” the press release stated. “Officers did not find any evidence that the suspect had access to weapons or that the suspect had a plan to commit these acts of violence.”

At that point the 36-year-old male was released on a Promise to Appear in Morden Provincial Court on September 10, 2019 to face a charge of Uttering Threats. The suspect was also served an Undertaking Given to a Peace Officer with multiple conditions that the suspect must abide by.

In the press release they also encouraged people to be careful what they share.

“The Winkler Police Service would like to request that the public refrain from sharing potentially false or inaccurate posts on social media,” they said. “At this time, the Winkler Police Service can confirm that we are not aware of any imminent threat in relation to this matter.”