Thousands raised through comedy show

Comedians Simon King and Casey Flesch performed at the annual Raise the Woof fundraiser for Pembina Valley Humane Society.

The event raised around $8,000 for the shelterís dogs and cats.

PVHS Public Relations Chair Holly Thorne said the amount is less than last year, but the number still shows good community support.

“Any time we’re able to say we raised $8,000 we’re happy,” she said. “Not every day is a win, but every day we’re able to say that we helped an animal is a good day in our books.”