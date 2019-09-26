Thousands raised through comedy show

Published on: September 26, 2019 | Last Updated: September 26, 2019 12:09 PM EDT

Simon King and Casey Flesch were two of the comedians to perform at the annual Raise the Woof fundraiser for Pembina Valley Humane Society. (LAUREN MACGILL/Winkler Times)

Comedians Simon King and Casey Flesch performed at the annual Raise the Woof fundraiser for Pembina Valley Humane Society.

The event raised around $8,000 for the shelterís dogs and cats.

PVHS Public Relations Chair Holly Thorne said the amount is less than last year, but the number still shows good community support.

“Any time we’re able to say we raised $8,000 we’re happy,” she said. “Not every day is a win, but every day we’re able to say that we helped an animal is a good day in our books.”

