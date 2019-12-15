Third period offensive explosion lifts Flyers past Kings

Matt Friesen

The Orange and Black scored seven third period goals in a span of eight minutes and 35 seconds in an 8-2 rout of the visiting Dauphin Kings on Saturday night. Griffin Leonard led the way for the second straight night, finishing the game with three goals and two helpers to help the Flyers beat the Kings for the second day in a row.

After getting past the Kings 5-2 on Friday night, the Flyers welcomed Dauphin back for round two of their weekend double header looking for the same result. The first period was an even 20 minutes of hockey with the Kings scoring the only goal late in the period.

Winkler started to take over in the middle frame as they would outshoot the Kings 14-3 in the period. After scoring twice the night before, third year forward Griffin Leonard picked up a pass at the Dauphin line, skated in and scored his sixteenth of the season to pull Winkler even late in the period. Jaden Townsend and Nathan Poolman drew the assists.

Dauphin went back in front 2-1 on the power-play, 6:27 into the third, but the rest of the final frame belonged to the Flyers. Just 28 seconds later, Alex Cattani picked the top corner on Kings’ goaltender Matthias Smith to tie the game 2-2. Just moments later, Jayden McCarthy scored his team leading nineteenth goal on the power-play to give Winkler a 3-2 lead.

In the minutes to follow, the Flyers managed to score five more times, blowing the game wide open. First it was Cattani scoring his second of the game just 60 seconds after McCarthy’s goal. Next it was Griffin Leonard scoring his second of the night just 11 seconds later. That was followed by a point shot from Garrett Szeremly just 70 seconds after that. Moments later, Leonard put home his third of the game and then Eric Fawkes scored his first of the season to make the score 8-2 for Winkler with 4:20 left in regulation. All seven Winkler goals in the third period came in a span eight minutes and 35 seconds.

Dorrin Luding picked up his thirteenth win between the pipes for Winkler. The Flyers outshot the Kings 42-22 overall, 35-8 in the second and third periods combined. Winkler went 1-for-4 on the power-play and 1-for-2 on the penalty-kill.

Griffin Leonard finished the night with three goals and two assists and now has 11 points in his last five games. Alex Cattani (2 Goals – 1 assist), Garrett Szeremley (1 Goal – 1 Assist), Jaden Townsend (4 Assists), Jackson Arpin (2 Assists), Nathan Poolman (2 Assists) and Bryce Krauter (2 Assists) all recorded multi-point games.

The Flyers (19-8-4) will try to keep things going in Waywayseecappo on Sunday night when they take on the Wolverines at 8 p.m. Sunday’s game was originally scheduled for Oct. 12 but had to be rescheduled due to a Manitoba snow storm. The fifth place Flyers trail the fourth place Wolverines by two points in the standings. However, Winkler does have five games in hand on Waywayseecappo.