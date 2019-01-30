The Color wins six GMA awards

Christian rock band The Color set a new record for the most awards they’ve won in a single day. The Winkler based group collected six GMA Covenant Awards Jan. 24.

The band won Group of the Year, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (for First Day of My Life), Radio Song of the Year, Pop/Rock Album of the Year and Video of the Year for the song Let it Be Love.

“This is the most we’ve won in one showing so it was pretty exciting,” lead singer Jordan Janzen said.

This years awards puts the total number won by the band at 18, going back to their very first award won in 2012.

“Regardless of the award, we’re always aware that alongside of us putting in a lot of hard work and time and effort into what we’re doing, there’s a lot of others who are doing the same thing,” Janzen said. “So it is special nonetheless to be able to be recognized and acknowledged for the work that we’re doing.”

The Color was nominated in 10 different categories this year.

They also had the honour of performing, opening up the show at the GMAs.

Janzen said the group is getting ready to tour again and will be releasing a new single called The Kind of Man. That will be released to Canadian and U.S. radio on Feb. 8, with a tour to follow.

“We’re going to be planning a date in Winkler as well as Landmark and Winnipeg,” he said.

Janzen said they appreciate what’s been done for them.

“We don’t take it for granted that we get to do this,” he said. “We’re so thankful for the support along the way and part of that support has been directly from our community. We want to make sure we recognize how much we appreciate that.”