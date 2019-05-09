The Bunker to host car show

The Bunker and Slot Car Outlaw Drag Racers will present a pair of car shows.

Taking place Wednesday, May 29 from 6-9 p.m. the public is welcome to attend shows both inside and outside The Bunker.

The inside show will feature 1/24 scale model slot cars, and will include demonstrations and testing.

Outside will be race cars, hot rods, muscle cars and other classics.

Trophies, door prizes and awards will be presented, and attendees will have the option to purchase pulled pork sandwiches and hotdogs with all proceeds going to The Bunker’s Slot Car Ministry.

Slot car supplies will also be available for purchase from Gamers Disco in Winkler.

The outdoor car show will feature:

• Ray Friesen – Camaro

• Skylar Klassen – JRdragster

• Tony Bueckert – Camaro “Drag Week” |

• Rod Fehr – Roadrunner

• James Wall – Dirt Track Car

• Cody Wall – Dirt Track Car

• Jake Bueckert – Buick “Drag Week”

• Grant Braun – Puller Trucks

•Henry Hiebert – Nova

• Steve Peters – Chevelle

• Gerry Bergen – Puller

• Craig Kestirke – S10

• Dave Pelissier – Gasser Scout

• Pete Thiessen – Chevelle

• Ryan Wall – Chevelle

• Janzen Chev – Camaro

• Don Klassen – Chevelle

• Kevin Braun – Hellcat

• James Elias – COPO Camaro

• Aaron Bueckert – Regal

• Ray Derksen – Mustang

• Henry Friesen – GT40