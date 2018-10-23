Terry O’Reilly named business awards gala speaker

Terry O’Reilly has been announced as the guest speaker at the next P.W. Enns Business Awards Gala scheduled for April 4 in Winkler.

The speaker was unveiled as part of the Small Business Luncheon held Oct. 17, by Winkler Chamber of Commerce President Kori da Costa and Rob Unruh of Access Credit Union.

Kori da Costa said they’re excited about O’Reilly coming to Winkler.

“We wanted to do something a little bit different this year,” she said. “We have had some amazing speakers over the last few years, very inspirational, motivational, well known people.”

This speaker will share more from the business/marketing side of things.

“Terry O’Reilly brings something different,” she said. “His marketing expertise and his business experience is going to be very well received I think.”

Nominations and ticket sales open Nov. 1. “We really encourage people to get out and nominate,” she said.

Who is Terry O’Reilly?

Terry began his career as Copy Chief for FM108 Radio. He went on to become an award-winning copywriter for Toronto advertising agencies Campbell-Ewald, Doyle Dane Bernbach and Chiat/Day. He created campaigns for many of the top brands in the country, including Labatt, Molson, Pepsi USA, Goodyear Tires, Tim Hortons, Volkswagen, Nissan and the Hudson’s Bay Company.

In 1990, Terry co-founded Pirate Radio & Television. A creative audio production company producing scripts, sound and music for radio and television commercials, Pirate grew to a staff of 50 with 8 recording studios in Toronto and New York City.

Terry has won a few hundred national and international awards for his writing and directing, and has worked with such notable actors as Alec Baldwin, Ellen DeGeneres, Kiefer Sutherland, Bob Newhart, Martin Short and Drew Carey.

In demand as a keynote speaker, Terry talks about key marketing issues all companies and organizations face – from the critical need to embed emotion in marketing, to why customer service equals profit, to how to change a negative perception, to why smart marketers don’t outspend their competitors – they outsmart them.

When he’s not creating advertising, he’s talking about it as the host of the award-winning CBC Radio One/Sirius Satellite/WBEZ Chicago radio show, Under The Influence, which is the follow-up to the hit series, The Age of Persuasion. The New York Radio Festivals awarded his show the Grand Prize as Best Radio Program in 2011 and again in 2012, and iTunes chose it as “Best New Podcast of 2011” and one of the Best Podcasts of 2015.

In addition to winning countless lifetime achievement awards, he has co-written a best-selling book called The Age of Persuasion: How Marketing Ate Our Culture, published in Canada by Knopf, and in the U.S. by Counterpoint Press in Berkeley.

He has also written a new book titled This I Know: Marketing Lessons From Under The Influence, published in Canada, the U.S. and China.

– biography from terryoreilly.ca