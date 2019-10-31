Terrace next project at Buhler Active Living Centre

By Lauren MacGill – Village East, the second half of the community living area in Buhler Active Living Centre, will be opening in November.

The Villages, located on the second floor of Buhler Centre, are “person-directed” care suites and residents are looked after by Silver Lining Care staff members 24 hours a day.

Village West officially opened in Dec. 2018 with 12 rooms and is fully occupied. Silver Lining Care President Carolyn Peters said the concept has been successful so far.

“It’s person before policy,” she said. “It really is that person first before that policy, and we’re here to be an extension of the family.”

Peters said there is a difference between person-centred care and person-directed care, which is what Silver Lining Care offers residents.

“We can talk about it being person-centred and that we’re focused on that individual, but then we’re still putting our views on them instead of allowing them to make the choices and decisions,” she said. “It’s about what do they want… they still have their own surroundings and they still have their own choice.”

For example, Peters said one resident prefers bacon and eggs for breakfast every morning, and staff have made sure the kitchen is stocked with the food he wants to eat.

“You still need community,” Peters added. “Many times people who are living on their own as the elderly feel very shut in, and they feel very alone. This actually accomplishes that where they are community and it’s family.”

Families get reports about how their family members are doing, which Peters said can provide them with greater peace of mind.

“Every family we serve, we see that sigh of relief as they see this coming to life,” she said.

Fundraising Committee Chair Walter Siemens said they received many requests for a concept like the Villages from caregivers. “They couldn’t keep up the pace anymore because that meant 24/7,” he said. “It didn’t matter whether it was a husband or a wife, they wear out. This is something that sort of fills that gap a bit and helps caregivers.”

There is still room available in Village East, and Peters encouraged anyone looking to move in to contact them as soon as possible. Floors three to eight at Buhler Active Living Centre are at 100 per cent capacity, and the next step is to complete the outdoor terrace on the second floor.

“The problem [is] we don’t have green space in the property, so it’s critical that we get something happening up there,” Buhler Active Living Centre Executive Director Mike Chute said.

Chute said they heard from many residents about the desire for a terrace, but the Centre didn’t have its charitable status before now.

The board estimates completing the terrace will cost around $150,000, and are seeking donations to help make it a reality.

“We want to get the footings in hopefully before winter so that come spring when we can put the structure up, we’re ready to go,” Chute said.

The terrace will include a structure to protect tenants from the elements and garden plots so tenants can look after their own plants.

The terrace will be open to all residents of Buhler Active Living Centre, not just those living in the Villages.

“We do have families where there are tenants on the floors here, Villages East and West, and then their spouse is also on the other floors,” Peters said. “It just creates community. Everybody needs community, we need people. It will give another opportunity, not just down on the main floor, but another opportunity to engage together and to enjoy life outside.”