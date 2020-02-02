Team McGillivray goes undefeated in LaSalle; punches ticket to provincials

On Feb. 1, Team McGillivray participated in Curl Manitoba’s South 2 U18 regional competition in LaSalle, Man. The rink – made up of talent from Winkler, Portage la Prairie and St. Adolphe – went undefeated and captured one of two available berths to the U18 Provincial Championships, taking place in Minnedosa, Man., March 4-8.

Pictured (l-r) lead Trevor Heide (Winkler), second Brennan Kezema (Winkler), coach Conan Kezema (Winkler), third Grady Currie (Portage la Prairie) and skip Thomas McGillivray (St. Adolphe).