Team Krahn unbeaten in Stonewall

Published on: February 14, 2019 | Last Updated: February 14, 2019 11:17 AM EST

Left, Lead Jared Bueckert, Second Jace Zacharias, Third Luke Trinke, Skip Landon Krahn. Coaching that team is Derek Trinke.

Team Landon Krahn won the Stonewall Pharmacy U15 bonspiel held Jan. 27-28. They beat Blake Good of Stonewall in the finals and went 5-0 over the weekend during the 12 team bonspiel.

