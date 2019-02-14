Team Krahn unbeaten in Stonewall Greg Vandermeulen More from Greg Vandermeulen Published on: February 14, 2019 | Last Updated: February 14, 2019 11:17 AM EST Left, Lead Jared Bueckert, Second Jace Zacharias, Third Luke Trinke, Skip Landon Krahn. Coaching that team is Derek Trinke. Share Adjust Comment Print Team Landon Krahn won the Stonewall Pharmacy U15 bonspiel held Jan. 27-28. They beat Blake Good of Stonewall in the finals and went 5-0 over the weekend during the 12 team bonspiel. Genesis House hosting Women's Day events Celebrating slot car racing at The Bunker
Comments