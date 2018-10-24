Taking on frost boils with Geo-Cell

The R.M. of Stanley is taking on frost boils with a new technology called Geo-Cell.

An official with the R.M. said frost boils in some locations show up every year, while others appear intermittently and to varying degrees.

“We are constantly trying new and improved ways to eliminate them or at least to reduce their severity,” they said.

A trial of PRS Neoweb is being done, and according to the R.M. is has had some success.

“This is still a relatively new product, however it has been used to build roads in challenging areas around the world,” they stated.

The R.M. is testing the product on a 300 metre stretch of Road 19W just north of PTH 14.

Because road building is done using many different strategies and materials, the R.M. wouldn’t compare the cost to traditional methods.

“With this method we are able to use an inexpensive material (sand), and hopefully come up with a repair that will be long lasting,” they said.