Take part in the Manitoba Shootout

The Manitoba Shootout has come to the Pembina Valley with appearances in the Morden/Winkler area as well as upcoming events in Carman.

The special event gives hockey teams and everyone else a chance to try their skills for a chance to win prizes.

“It’s a fun for all ages hockey sharp shooting competition, it’s in support of youth hockey and it’s Manitoba made,” Jeff Chapman, President of Coast to Coast Hockey Shootout and former Carman resident said. “This is the first season we’ve done it.”

The event, which offers bragging rights, awards and prizes, is both a team builder and a chance for anyone to test their skills.

Pembina Valley minor hockey teams are urged to come down to Greenvalley Equipment near Morden (April 6-13) or Carman Ford (April 15-20) for a fun free end-of-the-season team builder. The event offers 20 minutes of fun. Players, coaches and team managers all get a free turn.

Adults can put together a four person team and pay a $100 entry fee which goes to Pembina Valley Minor Hockey

The best four person team will be recognized.

Chapman said the event will get bigger and better in future versions.

“For this year, it’s just our initial season and we’re just bringing it to the public to help generate awareness,” he said.

Events were held this winter at several Winnipeg locations and in Brandon.

Chapman said he thought of bringing it to the Pembina Valley when Hometown Hockey was in Winkler.

“We didn’t get that done on time,” he said, adding he did meet GVE CEO Curwin Friesen and that led to this event.

Chapman said the sponsorship by Green Valley Equipment and Janzen Chevrolet Buick is appreciated.

‘“It will always be 100 per cent sponsor funded so any money we do generate can go right back into celebrating sport with youth hockey,” he said.

GVE Morden Branch Manager Nathan Reimer said they thought the cause was one to get behind.

“We were excited about providing a venue and partnering with Janzens to sponsor this,” he said. “We’re looking forward to see a lot of people come through here to test their skills.

All shooters must register at mbshootout.ca before shooting. Parents must register children. If a child was a registered Pembina Valley minor hockey player (2018/2019 season) then that child (after being registered) is automatically invited to come down with team mates and coaches (as a group) to take a free turn as part of a 20-minute team-builder session for bragging rights, awards, and prizes. Each minor hockey team will compete (with their coaches an team manager) to build their best five person team scorecard.

Adults-at-large (and siblings) are welcome to register (or be registered) and then be added into the electronic-draw prize-drum (free; no shooting required). They are then also welcome to come down to Greenvalley or Carman Ford and take their own turn provided there aren’t any team back-logs or line-ups ($10 donation to Pembina Valley Minor Hockey per turn).

Registered participants can come down at their leisure and watch and cheer and get in line or to avoid waits, a team manager/coach (or 4-person team ‘captain’) can advance-schedule a time-slot.

The Manitoba Shootout will be at Greenvalley Equipment April 6-13 and Carman Ford April 15-20. Weekdays will see them set up 3:30-5 p.m. Saturdays will feature action from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to register, go to mbshootout.ca.