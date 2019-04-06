Street racers caught

Winkler Police caught a pair of street racers and handed them charges that will total almost $4,000 in fines.

On March 24 at approximately 6:47 p.m., officers were conducting traffic enforcement with a speed timing device on Main Street when they pulled over and charged two drivers for a number of street racing related offences.

Police were monitoring traffic on Main Street near South Railway Avenue when they observed a grey Honda Civic and a blue Honda Accord traveling side by side southbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed. Police were able to obtain a speed reading for one of the vehicles and found it to be driving 124 km/h in the 50 km/h zone. This was consistent with the officer’s visual estimation of the speed traveled by both vehicles.

Police pulled over both vehicles on Mountain Avenue near Main Street.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Honda Accord was charged with Racing with Another Motor Vehicle and Drive Carelessly.

The 19-year-old male driver of the Honda Civic was charged with Racing with Another Motor Vehicle, Drive Carelessly, and Speeding by driving 124 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

As per provincial legislation, both drivers had their driver’s licenses immediately suspended for seven days, the vehicles they had been operating were both impounded for seven days, and both drivers were served Serious Offence Notices.

In total, $3,707 in fines were issued as a result of this incident.