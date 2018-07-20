Stranded on remote island for fundraiser

A local participant is getting ready to spend the day on a remote island raising money for Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS).

Rescue on the Island is the biggest fundraiser STARS holds each year. Four participants are ‘stranded’ on an island on September 6 with only their smartphones, and try to raise $50,000 before the end of the day. They will also participate in survival challenges on the island that are sponsored by businesses, and winning a challenge means that sponsored money goes toward their total.

“It’s kind of an experience of a lifetime,” Manitoba events manager Lori Derksen said. “One of the participants last year said it really did change his life. It made a big impact on him. It feels like it’s a family. We have participants from last year that are coming and volunteering this year, so it’s a really important event for STARS.”

STARS has been holding Rescue on the Island for six years in Manitoba, and it usually raises between $250,000 and $400,000, depending on the number of participants and the money they raise. “Our funding structure is quite unique,” Derksen said. “The government provides 90 per cent of it and then we rely on charitable giving for 10 per cent. What we can do outside of government funding is really unique programming and services that wouldn’t be part of government funding.”

That includes having blood on board the air ambulance, providing transfusions in the air and on scene and being able to do ultrasounds.

STARS carried out 720 missions from the Manitoba base during the 2017/18 fiscal year, and Derksen said it’s one of the busiest bases in Canada. “We’re really providing cutting-edge critical care,” Derksen said. “It makes it clear to everyone in the community that we are required, and we are needed, and we are necessary.”

Derksen said STARS’ allies around the area are fundamental in keeping them going. “Just this summer we probably have eight different types of events, small and big, that are being planned everywhere from Virden to Winkler and Morden to Steinbach to Brandon,” she said. “It’s really important that we have our allies help us raise this money, and Rescue on the Island is a big part of that.”

One ally, service manager at Janzen Chevrolet in Winkler James Wall, will be participating in the event with three others.

Wall’s son Brad was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident last year in March, and was airlifted by STARS. “Before that we really had no involvement with them, knew they were around but thought of it as a quick ambulance ride to get you to the hospital quickly,” he said. “Then when we needed their services and my son got airlifted I realized what they actually are, and that they are a hospital in the air. You have the best critical care available at your side as good as the Health Sciences Centre.”

Unfortunately Brad did not survive, but Wall said STARS gave him a better chance of survival.

“Even though the outcome of our situation wasn’t desirable, it means a lot,” Wall said. “I just want to ensure that they’re around for the next person that needs them. It’s not a service you hope you never have to use, but if you ever need them it’s something that you want to be there.”

A friend of Wall’s was a participant in the event last year, and Wall said hearing his story and learning more about what STARS does made him want to get involved.

“I think it should be exciting participating along with the other participants, and hopefully we can come out ahead,” Wall said.

Wall has already raised just over $10,000 for STARS, and said it’s good to see the support. “It’s good to see different aspects of the community involved and help raise money for something that needs to be there,” he said. “For giving a person a chance in surviving in a bad situation. It’s about a 20 minute flight time from Winnipeg to here, so within half an hour you have the best care with you. If you’re in a bad situation where you need them, every minute counts and as soon as they’re there, you have the best care.”

If you want to donate to STARS, you can visit www.rescueontheisland.ca and either pick a participant to donate to their campaign or just donate to STARS.