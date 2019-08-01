Storm take out Lions in Winkler

Published on: August 1, 2019 | Last Updated: August 1, 2019 12:21 PM EDT

A heroic effort in a hotly contested game resulted in a 1-0 win for the Winkler Storm over Lions FC, July 28. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times)

A heroic effort in a hotly contested game resulted in a 1-0 win for the Winkler Storm, July 28. Aidan Driedger scored a top corner rocket late in the second half for the win against the second place Lions FC.

