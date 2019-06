The Winkler Storm fell to 1-3-1 after losing 3-1 to FC Northwest on Sunday, June 2. The Storm battled hard but were unable to gain the advantage. Derek Giesbrecht scored the Storm goal. The Storm have a chance to climb the standings before they’re back home. The sixth place Storm will visit the eighth place 1-3 Brandon Inspire FC June 9 and the seventh place 1-3 Rovers FC June 17. They will host the third place 2-1 Scotia United squad June 23.