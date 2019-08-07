Stanley Ag horse show sized down

The Stanley Agricultural Society’s annual horse show will be looking a little different this year.

The usually two-day event that took place during the Harvest Festival is now just one day on August 10, just north of Winkler at Rocking W Ranch.

This change is because the riding arena in town wasn’t available and Stanley Ag Society doesn’t currently have any land to use for the event.

Sarah Wiebe said Stanley Ag wanted to keep the show going despite the lack of land. “We decided to go with Rocking W because it is still fairly local,” she said. “It just made sense because they have the parking, they have the facilities, they are very accommodating.”

“We’re glad that we can at least put on three events this year,” she added. “The Stanley Ag horse show isn’t part of it this year, but hopefully when we get back to having our grounds we could incorporate that again.”

The Open 4H show (25 and younger) starts at 9:30 a.m. with events including showmanship, western pleasure classes, lead line (6 and under), costume class, reining and English riding classes.

Wiebe said the show gives 4H kids a chance to show what they’ve been working on all year.

“They work all spring and summer to get the horses ready for these shows,” she said. “It’s a great way for them to show their riding skills and to show their partnership with their horse and to help them achieve their riding goals for the season.”

There will be no Stanley Ag open horse show, but the open gymkhana will start at 6 p.m. Events include egg and spoon race, barrel racing and pole bending.

Prizes are donated by local businesses, and Wiebe said they are very thankful to be able to give money to the participants.

“For my daughter, that’s her way of earning money in the summer is going from show to show,” she said. “She opened up her bank account… it’s a good way for kids to realize that if you put some effort and hard work into your horse, into your riding then it pays off.”

The general public is welcome to come on Saturday to spectate.

On Sunday, the Manitoba Barrel Racing Association will be holding a jackpot at 1 p.m. Members of the MBRA are welcome to participate.