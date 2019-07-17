Speeds to be reduced in village school zones

School zones in the R.M. of Stanley will be getting speed reductions.

Council gave first reading to three bylaws that would establish the lower limits in school zones in Blumenfeld, Hochfeld and Schanzenfeld at their July 11 meeting.

“All school zones will be reduced down to 30 km/h during normal school hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday during the school year,” Reeve Morris Olafson said.

A change in provincial policy allows municipalities to set their own speed limits without getting approval from the Highway Traffic Board.

“We have the authorization now that we can do that… now we can put it into (bylaw) form,” Olafson said.

Currently the areas have a 50 km/h limit. There is one school zone in Schanzenfeld already, but only along the provincial highway. The new school zone will be next to Prairie Dale School.

Olafson said people have been asking for these changes. “There have been numerous requests along the way to change that,” he said.

The reduced speed zones require second and third reading before becoming law.