Southern Potato wins Farm Family Award

Southern Potato Co. was presented with the 2019 BMO Manitoba Farm Family Award at a ceremony at the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair in Brandon.

The fourth generation potato farm located in Winkler, started in Gnadenthal, is operated by the Kuhl family.

President and CEO Keith Kuhl still recalls when his father John Kuhl, along with Henry Kuhl and Dave Bueckert began growing potatoes in 1960. “At that time, I was seven-years-old, so I have been involved in the operation since it started,” he said.

The Kuhl story goes back further. Keith’s great-grandfather Sam Kuhl immigrated to Canada in the 1800s. In the mid-1920’s, Keith’s grandparents Henry and Maria Kuhl purchased the original farm in Gnadenthal. In the mid-1950’s Henry and Maria’s son John took over the farm with his wife Lillian.

By 1978 the operation had grown into one of the largest farms in Manitoba, when John purchased a scaled-down version of the farm, including his six children as shareholders in the company.

In 2011, Keith and his children, Andrea, Marlon and Jeremy purchased the remaining shares.

Kuhl said he and Marlon and Jeremy all graduated from the University of Manitoba Diploma of Agriculture program. “The education provided the ability to learn how to practise continual improvement in the business,” he said.

The Farm Family Award acknowledges families’ commitment to both agriculture and community, celebrating families who take an innovative approach to growing their business, demonstrate a commitment to traditional values and maintain an exceptional standard of sustainability.

Kuhl said the award depends on far more people than just the owners of the farm.

“We are fortunate to have excellent people working with us,” he said. “While the award was received by us, we accept it on behalf of all the people who work with us.”

Kuhl added that the award also recognizes strong industry partners they have throughout the supply chain. “We are fortunate to have excellent relationships with our suppliers and customers.”

Southern Potato uses traditional practices for pest management, including carefully planned crop rotations, and cover crops to boost the soil’s organic matter and reduce erosion. They’ve also installed drain tile onto much of their farm and use variable rate seeding, fertilizing and crop protection program.

Kuhl said their aim is to treat land and employees as their greatest assets, with care and respect. “The pillars of sustainability are people, planet and profit,” he said. “We endeavor to balance all three pillars. We cannot claim sustainability if we cannot demonstrate profit, we must also be able to show that we treat our employees with respect and that we set priorities to care for our land and planet.”

Potatoes are only planted on land every third or fourth year, with other crops planted to boost organic matter in soil.

“While we continue to look for opportunity to increase the number of acres we farm, our priority is to increase the production per acre,” he said. “We need to do this to ensure we can feed the growing population.”

Technology has been the biggest change facing farmers.

“Physical work has become easier while the mental work has increased,” he said. “Today the equipment operators monitor multiple computer screens rather than steering the equipment.”

Food safety has always been a priority for Southern Potato, but Kuhl said there have been improvements made along the way.

“Today when we ship potatoes to market, we can trace all product back to the field where it was produced and provide full disclosure on all activity and product used in production and management of the crop,” he said. “We have more than a full-time person dedicated to ensuring we comply with all food safety regulation.”

Communication has also improved, for the most part. In 1960 communication was face-to-face. “Today we use 2-way radios, cell phone calling and texting and email,” he said.

However not everything has improved. Kuhl said they started using cell phones in 1989, but more recently have seen a decrease in coverage, to the point that in some locations they cannot even use them.

The Kuhl family is also involved in off-farm projects.

Southern Potato has partnered with iDE Canada and Mennonite Economic Development Associates to help develop agricultural solutions in developing nations. They’ve also partnered with Justice Water to improve sanitation and freshwater initiatives in developing countries.

“We are fortunate to live in Canada,” he said. “Having travelled to many other countries we realize that life for most of the global population is much more difficult than it is for us.”

Kuhl said the solution to global poverty is to improve knowledge and education for people in third world countries.

“Canada ranks second globally for cost of food,” he said. “Canadians spend about 10 per cent of income on food, the only country that is cheaper is the United States where the average is seven per cent. In most countries the cost of food exceeds 50 per cent of income.”

Kuhl said if they can assist farmers to increase production in many cases that means their children will have access to education and medical attention, in some cases moving out of poverty in one generation.

“Our parents have taught us that we need to pass on the blessings which God provides to us,” he said.

Keith has also served on the Peak of the Market Board for many years (including as Board Chair), served as chair of the Canadian Potato Council, and President of the Canadian Horticultural Council. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for International Development Enterprises Canada. Jeremy is Vice-Chair of the Seed Potato Growers of Manitoba, Marlon chairs the Chipping Potato Growers of Manitoba board and is chair of the board of the Winkler Bible Camp.

Kuhl said it’s important to work with government to ensure they understand agriculture today in order to get effective regulation.

“Over the past years I have spent significant time in Ottawa and realize that most civil servants do not understand today’s agriculture,” he said. “We must work with government to ensure agriculture remains strong in Canada. We need strong provincial and federal organizations. My father taught me that it is important to work to ensure all of agriculture is well represented.”

The Kuhl family has also helped sponsor and integrate new Canadians into Canadian life. Andrea, Karen and Keith’s father John serve on the Kuhl Foundation Board and work with other musical organizations. Karen serves on the Salem Home board, and sings in community choirs.

Kuhl said the opportunities in agriculture are much greater than they were in the past.

“My great grandfather came to Canada and settled in Manitoba in the 1870’s. My grandfather purchased the main farm area in Gnadenthal in 1923. Marlon and Jeremy are 5th generation farmers in Manitoba, 4th generation on land purchased by my grandfather,” he said. “Today my grandchildren are involved and learning about the business. While each grandchild will decide on their own if they want to be part of the business, we of course hope that some will accept the challenge. Agriculture in the past has been a male dominated business, this is changing rapidly so I also hope to see granddaughters involved in the future.”