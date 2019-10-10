Southern Health embraces transformation

Manitoba’s health transformation is a positive experience for Southern Health. That’s part of the message the board delivered at their annual general meeting hosted Oct. 2 in Morden.

CEO Jane Curtis, Board Chair Abe Bergen, CEO for Shared Health Dr. Brock Wright and Ian Shaw, leader of the provincial health system transformation said they’re excited about potential improvements.

Curtis said access to care is key. That means getting as much care as you can close to home but having access to specialty care away from home as well.

She said the changes don’t come easy.

“It takes a lot of work,” she said. “It takes a lot of different partners to come together. You want to make sure that you’re consulting with experts around the province, so that takes time.”

Curtis wouldn’t say what the changes could mean to Southern Health in terms of programming or facilities.

“I think what we’re focussing on is a change in service delivery,” she said. “We have a lot of information and data telling us what some of the clients’ and patients’ needs are and now we’re trying to align our services better to that.”

Curtis said they’re positive about change.

“I wouldn’t say it’s about cuts and I wouldn’t say it’s about loss,” she said. “I would say it’s about making sure that the right services are provided to patients, when they need it, in the right environment.”

She added that people within the system are also excited.

“I’ve heard some people say this is happening too fast, I’ve heard some people say this isn’t happening fast enough.”

Dr. Brock Wright said the needs have changed.

“The real challenge in our health care system today is how to manage the growing number of individuals with chronic diseases,” he said. “Our system in Manitoba has a very strong institutional focus, a lot of the care is provided in institutions, more so than any other province in the country and Canada as a country tends to have more institutional based care than many other countries.”

Wright said much of that care can be more community based.

In her annual report, Curtis indicated they are pleased to be involved in the changes.

“The consequential impact of the changes we make at this critical juncture will be profound and will play out for years to come,” she said. “It is critical that we be involved, making sure our timeless core values and our expertise are reflected in the decisions we take.”

Southern Health covers just over 27,000 sq. km. and is home to over 200,000 people.

It includes 18 health centres, 19 home care sites, 20 public health – healthy living sites, 22 personal care homes, 18 mental health sites, 16 telehealth sites, 20 emergency medical services stations and 37 clinics.