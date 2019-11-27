SMC presents A Prairie Christmas

Southern Manitoba Concerts is hosting A Prairie Christmas featuring Janelle Nadeau on Saturday Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Mennonite Church.

It’s one of six Manitoba concerts this Christmas season. Nadeau will also bring A Prairie Christmas to her home town of Fannystelle on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish Church. That concert is also a fundraiser for the church.

Led by Janelle Nadeau, formerly of Winter Harp, on pedal harp and vocals, this ensemble performs A Prairie Christmas, a captivating concert of music to celebrate the season, honoring and cherishing special traditions with family and friends. Janelle is joined by Serena Eades, Kim Robertson and Medieval instrumentalist Joaquin Ayala, whose special collection of rare instruments dates back to the 9th century. Join these talented musicians as they take you on an enchanting journey into the living room of their memories, to a place where they will help create a new and lasting tradition for you and the important people in your life.

Janelle Nadeau is a Vancouver based harpist.

Whether she’s performing at a soft-seater concert hall or at an intimate solo show at a palliative care home, Vancouver harpist Janelle Nadeau has built a career on versatility.

Janelle has earned fans across the country with her magnetic solo performances, which draw from a diverse repertoire of classical, Celtic, original, and contemporary tunes. Warm and funny, Janelle is just as engaging a presence between songs as she is performing them.

Lending her innovative approach to the harp to a variety of orchestras, ensembles and organizations, Janelle keeps a rigorous performance schedule. In addition to her current role as acting principle harpist with the Vancouver Opera Orchestra, she regularly performs with Vancouver’s Turning Point Ensemble.

She has taken the stage with everyone from Diana Krall and Kanye West to the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. She has toured with the Manitoba Arts Network, Home Routes, Celebrity Cruises, and the National Youth Symphony of Canada, and has performed at the World Harp Congress as well as the American Harp Society Conference. And you will still find her on Vancouver’s smaller stages — she continues to play regular weekly gigs all over the city. Her musicianship has been recognized on the competitive circuit as well. She has won both first and second place in the Winnipeg Women’s Musical Club Competition, and was a regional finalist in CBC’s annual Searchlight competition (B.C. division). Upon her graduation from the prestigious Harp Performance Program at the University of British Columbia in 2008, Janelle spent a decade touring across Western Canada with the acclaimed Celtic, medieval, and classical music group Winter Harp, whose performances have become Christmas time tradition for many.

In 2016, she began a new holiday tradition and founded the Nadeau Ensemble. For this past year’s tour, Janelle released her holiday album “Star of Night” which received international praise.

Janelle believes in the healing power of music, and her work with Health Arts Society remains a particular point of pride. She has performed more than 300 solo concerts in hospitals and palliative care homes. She also provides the soundtrack to many people’s most significant life milestones, whether they’re saying ‘I do’ or saying goodbye.

Born and raised in small-town Manitoba, Janelle is a prairie girl at heart, and the influence of her roots can be felt all over her 2014 debut album, These Roads. And Janelle knows her way around heavy farm machinery; she still returns home in the summer to work on her family’s grain farm in Fannystelle, Manitoba.

Doors open 6:30 for 7pm concert.

Rush ticket prices are $30 for adults and seniors, $15 for children ages 5-18.