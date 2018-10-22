Two Manitoba choirs will come together to host a concert in Winkler in support of people affected by war in Syria.

The concert, which is part of the annual Singin’ in the Grain concert series, will raise funds for Canadian Foodgrains Bank to help provide emergency food for people displaced by Syria’s civil war.

“Our cupboards are usually full and overflowing, and I believe we are obligated to share the wealth we have,” says chair of the Singin’ in the Grain committee Pearl Braun-Dyck.

“The situation in Syria is so dire that we should make this a priority in our giving,” she adds.

The concert will be held on Sunday, October 28 at 3 p.m. at Emmanuel Mennonite Church.

Performing are the Faith & Life Male Choir with Ben Pauls and the CMU Men’s Chorus with Matthew Pauls.

“We’ll hear a combination of some more traditional songs rendered to new tunes, some contemporary songs, and people will also have an opportunity to participate in singing a couple songs with the choirs,” says Braun-Dyck.

A special bonus this year is that father-son duo Ben and Matthew are each conducting a choir, she says.

“I always find these concerts to be such a positive place to come to,” says Braun-Dyck. “The meeting of friends, hearing laughter and the gift of music, and feeling positive about the good work being done through Canadian Foodgrains Bank.”

“It’s a very small way in which we can help work toward eradicating hunger.”

Emmanuel Mennonite Church is located at 750 15th Street in Winkler.