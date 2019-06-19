Sign up for Beach Boat Build and Race

The second annual Beach Boat Build & Race for Habitat is coming soon and teams are needed.

The event will take place June 22 from 1-4 p.m. in conjunction with Paddlefest at Morden Beach. Winkler-Morden Chapter of Habitat for Humanity Secretary/PR person Christina Falk, said they’re excited ab out the upcoming event.

“We are in the home stretch for fundraising for our Winkler house,” she said in a press release. “We still need $30,000 more to have the full amount to build the house, and we hope to break ground by early fall.”

Fundraising continues for the Morden house and the family selection committee will start taking applications for that home this fall. The concept of the build and race event is simple. Teams of four enter the event with a minimum $200 donation. They build a boat entirely out of cardboard and duct tape and then race it on the lake.

All the duct tape and cardboard is provided and teams provide measuring and cutting tools , and life jackets for the two team members who must be able to sit in the boat and paddle it on the lake. “This can be done and we have proof,” the press release stated. “Last year’s event was so much fun – we had a blast watching everyone build and get into the water and paddle.”

Kids and teenagers are also welcome to participate, but each team must have at least one adult supervisor. If there are enough youth entries, a separate race will be held.

To register your team send an email to wmhabitatfundraising@gmail.com. To learn more and to donate go to habitat.mb.ca and select the Winkler-Morden chapter. To go on the email list, send your request to wmhabitat@outlook.com. “We send out periodic updates as to what events we are running, volunteer opportunities, and how close we are getting to our next build,” she said.