Shoppers Drug Mart supports Eden

The Growing Women’s Health Campaign hosted by Shoppers Drug Mart in Winkler raised more than $3,000 for Eden Mental Health.

Store owner Zahid Zehri said the program, called the Shoppers Love You Campaign, is run in every single one of the 1,360 Shoppers Drug Mart locations across Canada.

“Each and every store is selecting their own local charity to help women’s health,” he said. “We are getting a very good response from the community and also from our clients.”

Front Store Manager Mike Agnew said this year’s campaign doubled last year’s total, raising $3,028.

“It’s been a fantastic year,” he said. We’ve more than doubled our target which was an amazing accomplishment for within the community.”

He thanked customers and staff for making that happen.

The funding was presented to Eden Mental Health Care Services and CEO Kym Kaufmann was happy to accept it.

“A donation like this just shows how supportive a community like this is of an organization such as Eden Health Care Services and all of us to build a stronger partnership with stakeholders in the community and help deliver services for individuals struggling with mental health related issues or concerns,” she said. “We’re so pleased to have this relationship with Shoppers Drug Mart and we thank Zahid and his leadership team for helping make this a success.”

The funds will be used to help staff and patients at Eden access more resources according to Programming Director Dana Human.

“We’re going to be using this fund for the Wellness Library that’s going to be at Eden Mental Health Centre,” she confirmed. “We can’t thank Shoppers enough for doing this for us, the more resources we have for clients, the better.”

Eden works with all demographics but there are issues that are key for women.

“Right now the predominance of post partum depression is something that we triage very high and we look at as a priority,” she said.