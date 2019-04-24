Shepherd appointed Parkland Principal

Jason Shepherd has been appointed as principal to Parkland Elementary School. This appointment will be effective September 3, 2019.

Jason graduated with a Bachelors of Education Degree in 2003 and completed his Master’s Degree in Guidance/Counselling from Brandon University in 2015. He currently serves the division as the Vice Principal/Guidance Teacher at Parkland Elementary School. He has served as a Classroom Teacher, Resource Teacher, and Guidance Counsellor during his 15 years with Garden Valley School Division. Jason’s educational philosophy belief, in part, states that “education respects and nurtures the power of learners and allows them to see the world as it could be, rather than how it is. Through relationships based on hope and respect, learners can pursue their own curiosities and answers”.

Jason and his spouse, Michelle, reside in Winkler with their two children, Ryanne and Colby.