Sharing inspiration from music

Students at Crystal City Early Years School had a chance to be inspired by music, thanks to a visit from Winkler’s Jayme Giesbrecht.

Brought in to the school thanks to a grant from the Coalition for Music Education in Canada, music teacher Lisa Hildebrand said they were happy to have the opportunity.

“We invited Jayme to share her passion for music with our Grade 3 and 4 students,” she said. “She played the keyboard and sang several pieces, (she also played her accordion).

Hildebrand said students loved to ask Giesbrecht questions about her life as a musician and radio host.

“The experience was very inspiring for our students – to see how music can be a life-long skill,” she said. “Jayme was a natural with our students and I would encourage other schools to invite her to share her passion for music.”

“Her message truly inspired us all to find what you love and make it a part of your life,” she added.

For Jayme Giesbrecht it was also a way to give back.

“When I was in Grade 2, an accordion player came to our school and I’ll never forget his impact on me and my peers,” she said. “So for me to now be at a point where music and performing are a regular occurrence in my life, it was a real delight to be able to be the one who gets to plant a little seed in the young peoples lives, hopefully inspiring them in their musical pursuits as well.

Giesbrecht said she wanted to dispel the myth in young minds that the only way to be a musician is to be famous.

“One of my intentions heading into this day was to give them examples of many ways you can be a musician, and play music regularly, without fame being the goal,” she said.

Giesbrecht also told students she was still fairly new to playing the accordion. “It’s never too late to pick up a new instrument or try one you’ve been dreaming of,” she said.

Giesbrecht admits she had a few nerves stepping into the classroom.

“I don’t get to perform for an audience of solely children often, so it was actually a little intimidating at first, but they appreciated the music for what it was,” she said. “They loved the sounds the instruments make, and the volume of my voice. One student even said “I love that song” after I sang an old jazz standard.”

“It really highlighted for me how universal music is, and that no matter what age the audience is, music is music, and it moves us all,” she added.

While the program is designed to inspire students, Giesbrecht said she was on the receiving end of that as well.

“I was really impressed at how receptive the students were. They had really great questions prepared for me, and I got to know a bit about their individual involvement in music too,” she said. “The future is bright for music in our province. “

Giesbrecht was also surprised that she didn’t have to adjust her music style at all for the students to enjoy it.

“They liked classic songs as much as a more mature audience would,” she said.

Students also shared their goals in life and music.

“Every student had an individual idea of how they could be involved in music in the future,” she said.

Giesbrecht said she appreciated being able to be a part of this initiative.

“I’m really grateful to music educator Lisa Hildebrand, and educational assistant Karen Oakes, as well as the other staff at Crystal City early years for thinking of this, making music a highlight in their school this month, and caring enough to want to inspire the students from an outside resource,” she said.

“The grant from the Coalition of music education was a wonderful gift, and here’s hoping other schools can utilize it in the future as well.”