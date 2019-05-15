Security upgrade coming for Eden

A new security enhancement at Eden Health Care Services means Winkler will be better equipped to handle patients who need mental health services.

The agreement between Eden and Southern Health-Sante Sud, announced on May 10, will see two security guards at the facility 24 hours a day, which will allow the facility to admit clients exhibiting (or at risk of exhibiting) violent behaviour.

“We’ve looked hard and tried to come up with the funding for it,” Southern Health-Sante Sud chief executive officer Jane Curtis said. “It is a true partnership… in our minds, our end goal is to make sure we’ve got the right care for our patients so we were really committed to getting to that point.”

This agreement will also allow one of the on-shift personnel to respond to situations at Boundary Trails Health Centre, taking some of the pressure off local police forces.

Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister and MLA for Morden-Winkler Cameron Friesen said Eden was the only acute mental health facility in the province without a security provision in place.

Instead, there was an agreement with Winkler Police Service to respond when issues arose.

“There was advice given in the end of 2016 that that wasn’t something that Winkler Police could continue,” Friesen said. “We’ve had this question mark over the community and over this facility since then.”

Friesen said there was considerable urgency attached to the initiative.

“When it came to this one, it was something we had to solve now,” he said. “It will have a benefit to the region and indeed provincial-wide, because at this time Eden, that has had some latent bed capacity, will be able to fill those beds with the assurance that security arrangements are in place.”

Friesen said he wanted to commend Eden and Southern Health-Sante Sud for their engagement that went into the collaboration.

“We want visitors, patients and medical providers who are at our facilities to have a high degree of assurance that they will be safe when they are at a Manitoba hospital or health centre,” Friesen said. “I believe that’s exactly what this provides.”

Curtis said the security provision should take place by the end of the month.

Eden Health Care Services CEO Kym Kaufmann said the access to a security service will allow Eden to increase admissions of patients that require hospitalization.

“What right now is happening is many individuals will be transferred outside of the region, having to access services in other parts of the province,” she said. “This will really help from a provincial lens to be able to improve access to mental health services for all Manitobans, including those in Southern Manitoba.”

Kaufmann said at times they would see 100 per cent occupancy of mental health beds in Winnipeg and a lower occupancy rate in Eden Mental Health Centre.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to help out the entire system and meet the needs of southern Manitoba,” she said.

Friesen said this won’t be the full solution to the problem. The province is currently undergoing a security review, and Friesen said they have introduced legislation to designate institutional safety officers that could be put in place in certain places.

“There are a number of pieces to this puzzle,” he said. “The government is interested in getting this right, but clearly this initiative… will help.”