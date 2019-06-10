Scooter donated

The Buhler Active Living Centre and Winkler Senior Centre accepted a very generous anonymous gift, May 29 as part of the Winkler & District Chamber of Commerce member barbecue.

The gift of a mobility scooter came from a local business who had noticed the need at the Buhler Active Living Centre.

Chamber of Commerce president Darren Heide said they were pleased to be able to present it at their annual barbecue and in Pay it Forward May.

“They had this mobility scooter that they thought would be an excellent addition…,” he said. “It kind of just came together.”

The scooter is valued at about $5,000.

“It is a very generous gift to the community,” Heide said. “There’s certainly a need between the Winkler Senior Centre and the Buhler Active Living Centre.”

Winkler Senior Centre Director Nettie Dyck said the donation is extremely generous and important.

“Something like this is such a valuable piece of equipment and until you actually need one you have no idea how valuable it really is,” she said.

Buhler Active Living Centre Executive Director Mike Chute agreed.

“We have a large space in the Buhler Centre main floor and I’m sure a lot of people have difficulty going from one place to another,” he said. “I think this is going to just give them that freedom and also hopefully people will be able to come to the centre and not worry about getting around.”

The Winkler & District Chamber of Commerce hosted the barbecue that featured the presentation and Heide said it was very well attended.

“It’s a way to give back to our membership,” he said. “We have a lot of great members in our community and it’s just our way of saying thank you.”