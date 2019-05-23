Scholarship has big impact

2018 Make it a Reality Scholarship winner said the funds have made his university experience that much better.

In attendance at this year’s announcement, Tyler Froese said he was able to take advantage of the extra time he had because he didn’t require a job.

That meant he could do accelerated courses in the evenings, spend more time talking to his professors and taking on extra work and reading materials.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do that if I had to work,” he said. “I absolutely love it so far. I made great connections with professors.”

Froese is taking psychology with the goal of majoring in neuroscience and working towards medical school.

He said the local scholarship has given him the chance to be able to have the full university experience.

“It’s an absolutely great feeling,” he said of winning the scholarship and knowing it’s from the community through the foundation.

“It’s an amazing scholarship. I’ve got someone back home that’s rooting for me.”