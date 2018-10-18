SCCR recognized as Not-for-Profit of the year

South Central Cancer Resource will accept the award for Not-for-Profit of the Year from the Morden & District Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 1.

The award was announced earlier this month, and board president June Letkeman said they were surprised and thankful to be honoured.

“We don’t know who nominated us,” she said. “We’re very grateful to receive it. It gives us exposure in the community.”

SCCR is a local community based, non-profit organization whose mission is to provide support, information, resources and education regarding cancer, cancer prevention and screening to people living in the service area. They provide services from Emerson and Letellier in the east to Cartwright in the west, to the R.M. of Dufferin in the north and the Canada/U.S. border to the south.

Programs include transportation to treatment, head coverings and wigs, breast prosthesis, Lymphedema support, radon testing, skin screening, and wellness.

Letkeman said it is humbling to be honoured.

“As a board it means a lot,” she said. “It means that we’re doing something right and that we’re getting the word out about South Central Cancer Resource and what we do.”

Letkeman said supporters, dedicated staff and board members are what makes SCCR the success it is today.

“The generosity of the people in this area is just amazing,” she said. “We have great staff that really look after our clients well, that truly care.”

Many of the board members and staff know what their clients are going through.

“Most of the board members are cancer survivors,” Letkeman said.

SCCR will be honoured at the Morden & District Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala, Nov. 1 at McGee’s Family Restaurant. Contact the Chamber for tickets which cost $100 each or $700 for a table of eight.

For more info go to sccr.mb.ca or find them on Facebook.