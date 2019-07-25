SC Riot beat North Winnipeg Lauren MacGill More from Lauren MacGill Published on: July 25, 2019 | Last Updated: July 25, 2019 12:26 PM EDT South Central Riot in action against North Winnipeg, July 21. The Riot came away with a 2-1 win. (LAUREN MACGILL/Winkler Times) Share Adjust Comment Print SC Riot defeated North Winnipeg United 2-1, July 21. Goal scorers were Kris Roberts and Zein Hamam. The team’s next home game is August 8 at 7:15 p.m. against Carmania SC. South Central Riot in action against North Winnipeg, July 21. The Riot came away with a 2-1 win. (LAUREN MACGILL/Winkler Times) South Central Riot in action against North Winnipeg, July 21. The Riot came away with a 2-1 win. (LAUREN MACGILL/Winkler Times) South Central Riot in action against North Winnipeg, July 21. The Riot came away with a 2-1 win. (LAUREN MACGILL/Winkler Times) South Central Riot in action against North Winnipeg, July 21. The Riot came away with a 2-1 win. (LAUREN MACGILL/Winkler Times) Presenting "Discovery: A Comic Lament" Man charged for claiming coworker made bomb threat
