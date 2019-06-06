Salem and BTHC get project funds

Projects at Salem Home in Winkler and Boundary Trails Health Centre have been approved as part of nearly $30 million in spending by the province on capital projects for health care.

Salem Personal Care Home will see a fire alarm system upgrade and Boundary Trails Health Centre will see operating room door replacement.

The province did not release estimate costs of individual projects, because the tendering process is not complete.

Morden-Winkler MLA and Health Minister Cameron Friesen said he’s happy to see the important investments health care include local facilities.

“I am pleased that our Progressive Conservative government is investing in health care facilities in our constituency,” he said. “This investment will ensure that our communities receive the quality care they deserve.”

Work will begin once the projects are tendered and awarded. No estimated time frames were included.