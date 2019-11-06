Royals winless after three

Only three games into the SEMHL season, the Winkler Royals remain the only team without a win.

After dropping their first game of the season 8-3 to the Notre Dame Hawks, the Royals came very close to getting that first victory.

On Oct. 30 they hosted the Warren Mercs, losing 5-4 in overtime despite outshooting their opponent.

Still hunting for that elusive first win, they took on the Carman Beavers Nov. 2, but skated off the ice down 8-2.

The season has started with tremendous parity, and while the Royals are the only team to remain winless, only two teams have managed to stay unbeaten.

The Carman Beavers and Portage Islanders remain atop the standings with 2-0 records.

The Royals will take on the unbeaten Portage Islanders Nov. 8 in Portage. They will host the 1-1 Morden Redskins on Nov. 11.