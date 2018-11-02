Royals “win” first game of the season

The Winkler Royals scored three goals and the Notre Dame Hawks scored eight in opening night SEMHL action, but in the end the Royals were recorded as the 1-0 winner.

The explanation was posted to the league website the day following the Oct. 28 Winkler home opener.

“Due to Notre Dame using an ineligible player in the Sunday, October 28th game, as per rules, Winkler is awarded the win,” the website stated.

Other league opening action saw the Warren Mercs beat the visiting Morden Redskins 3-1.

Winkler Royals 1

Notre Dame Hawks 0

While the official score is noted above, the game on the ice was very different. Notre Dame dominated Winkler during large portions of the game that saw the scoreboard give an 8-3 win to the Hawks.

Notre Dame’s Kyle Rous opened the scoring early, with Winkler’s Calvin Spencer answering back at the midpoint of the period. Rous added one more to end the first up 2-1.

In the second it was all Notre Dame for the majority of the period. Justin Dalebozik scored two, followed by goals from Jeff Michiels and Brody Chabbert to put the Hawks up 6-1. Winkler’s Cody Friesen gave the Royals one more on the powerplay late in the period.

The third saw Notre Dame’s Jesse Conrad score before Winkler’s Marlin Froese added the Royals’ third goal of the night. Vinny Grift added one more for Notre Dame to end the game 8-3.

Warren Mercs 3

Morden Redskins 1

The Warren Mercs gave home fans their first win, in a game that saw the first half devoid of scoring.

Braydon MacDonald scored a second period goal for the Mercs, and Brendan Luschinski added a shorthanded marker early in the third.

Morden’s lone goal came with just over five minutes remaining from Jay Fehr on the power play. It was answered by a empty net marker scored by Alden Gray with 35 seconds remaining.

The SEMHL schedule heats up this week with Carman hosting Portage Nov. 1, Winkler hosting Altona (in Altona) Nov. 4 and Portage hosting Notre Dame Nov. 7.